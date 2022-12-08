Cowen Initiates Coverage on Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XNCR opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xencor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Xencor by 18.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.