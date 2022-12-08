SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Lowered to $55.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

SSNC stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

