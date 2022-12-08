Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

In related news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 31.6% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 274,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 71.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.