Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $255.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.22.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $217.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.61. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

