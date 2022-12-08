Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.
Xencor Stock Performance
Shares of XNCR stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
