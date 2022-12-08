Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Xencor Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Xencor by 324.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Xencor by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.