United Bankshares’ (UBSI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Bankshares has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $44.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

