Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on O. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Realty Income stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 79.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Realty Income by 365.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

