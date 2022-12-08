Cormark Comments on Canadian Western Bank’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.92.

Shares of CWB opened at C$24.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$41.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

