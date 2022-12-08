Head-To-Head Comparison: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) versus Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail -21.82% 9.86% 1.60% Troika Media Group -15.48% -222.53% -21.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 0 0 0 N/A Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qurate Retail and Troika Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and Troika Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.04 billion 0.18 $340.00 million ($7.22) -0.92 Troika Media Group $116.41 million 0.07 -$38.69 million ($0.70) -0.17

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group. Qurate Retail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Troika Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Troika Media Group has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Troika Media Group beats Qurate Retail on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc., a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services. In addition, it provides consumer engagement tactics, digital and offline ecosystems, and customer acquisition methods. It serves consumer products and services, entertainment and media, sports and betting, financial and professional services, education, and esports and gaming sectors. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

