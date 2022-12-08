Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $14.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several brokerages have commented on FSR. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Stock Up 1.4 %

FSR stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Fisker had a negative net margin of 669,901.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.88%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker purchased 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,505 shares of company stock valued at $263,208. Company insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 366.8% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,300 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 68.2% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 5,714,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 178.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,909 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 20.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,366,000 after acquiring an additional 667,499 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the third quarter worth about $4,890,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.