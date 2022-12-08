Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives $237.00 Average PT from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.45) to GBX 169 ($2.06) in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $1.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.