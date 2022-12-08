Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SID shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 612,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 625.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 413,946 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 972.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 256,007 shares in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
