Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $29.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

CNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Core & Main to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $20.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $488,884.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Core & Main by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,465,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 208,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

