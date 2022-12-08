Contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 32.98% 24.24% 2.10% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

8.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and UniCredit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A UniCredit 1 2 7 0 2.60

UniCredit has a consensus price target of $15.16, indicating a potential upside of 131.05%. Given UniCredit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and UniCredit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $329.32 million 2.91 $66.34 million $881.19 8.78 UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.16 $1.82 billion N/A N/A

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Volatility & Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UniCredit beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business administration, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit, debit, and gift cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; and merchant, electronic lockbox, mobile and remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, faith-based and healthcare banking, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About UniCredit

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions. In addition, the company provides corporate finance, capital structure, and rating advisory, as well as patient capital, financial sponsor solutions, and sustainable finance solutions. It servs retail, corporate, and public sector customers, as well as international companies and institutional clients. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

