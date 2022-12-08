Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $21.75

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $996.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

