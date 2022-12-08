Brokerages Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Target Price at $34.80

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $130,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $135,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSSC opened at $25.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $952.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.13. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

