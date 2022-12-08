SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $11.92 Average PT from Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

SolarWinds Price Performance

SWI stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. SolarWinds has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

Insider Activity at SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 131.10%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

