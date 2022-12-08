Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $2.84 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $178.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

