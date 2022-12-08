Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) PT at GBX 201.75

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.75 ($2.46).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAB. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.45) to GBX 169 ($2.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 213 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday.

LON MAB opened at GBX 151.20 ($1.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £903.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.38. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.27). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.39.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

