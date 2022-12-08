Analysts Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Target Price at $11.57

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Passage Bio has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $7.77.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,017,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 173,537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 553.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,752,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 235,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

