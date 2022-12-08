Brokerages Set Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Target Price at $25.00

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cowen by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Cowen by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 281,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Price Performance

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Shares of COWN opened at $38.65 on Monday. Cowen has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

