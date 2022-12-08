Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Frasers Group to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($10.36) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Frasers Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 895 ($10.91) on Monday. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 523.50 ($6.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,001.69 ($12.21). The firm has a market cap of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,864.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 735.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 754.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Frasers Group

In other news, insider David Daly acquired 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 645 ($7.86) per share, for a total transaction of £20,104.65 ($24,514.88).

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

