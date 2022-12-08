Barclays Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 590 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.19) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.05) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.36) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.36) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.19) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.36) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,282.08 ($15.63).

ASOS Stock Performance

ASC opened at GBX 607.50 ($7.41) on Monday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,574 ($31.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The company has a market cap of £607.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1,959.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 613.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 841.10.

Insider Activity at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.82), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,501.83). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($321,326.67).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

