UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 600 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.32) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.17) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($5.06) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 570.83 ($6.96).

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 379.30 ($4.63) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 350.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 380.97. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at easyJet

easyJet Company Profile

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($48,343.96). Insiders have bought 10,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,828 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

