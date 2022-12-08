Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,322,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,561,000 after acquiring an additional 454,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Alkermes by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alkermes by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 96,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

