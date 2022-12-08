Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($42.07) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.02) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,794 ($34.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,478.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,528.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,420.06. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,056 ($37.26).

Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In related news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($29.51), for a total value of £758,573.20 ($924,976.47).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.