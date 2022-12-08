HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 530 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 530 ($6.46) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) target price on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 675 ($8.23) target price on HSBC in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.21) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.13) target price on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 657.40 ($8.02).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 493.85 ($6.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £98.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,028.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 474.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 509.38.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 40,025 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($233,776.06).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

