Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,100 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.38) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($95.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($91.45) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($99.99) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,750 ($82.31) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($70.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($97.79).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

