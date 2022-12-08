The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.17) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WEIR. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($24.14) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,036.67 ($24.83).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Price Performance

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,683 ($20.52) on Monday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,312 ($16.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,550.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,626.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,548.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

About The Weir Group

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,737 ($21.18) per share, with a total value of £34,740 ($42,360.69). In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,737 ($21.18) per share, with a total value of £34,740 ($42,360.69). Also, insider Stephen G. Young bought 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,607 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £31,834.67 ($38,818.03).

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.