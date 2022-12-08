Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,625

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,575 ($19.20) to GBX 1,625 ($19.81) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.61) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.66) to GBX 1,990 ($24.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.39) to GBX 2,150 ($26.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,985.83 ($24.21).

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,892.50 ($23.08) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,836.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,830.11. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,479.50 ($18.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,970.50 ($24.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,003.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.92), for a total transaction of £52,752.80 ($64,324.84). In related news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($23.59) per share, for a total transaction of £48,375 ($58,986.71). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.92), for a total transaction of £52,752.80 ($64,324.84).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

