Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.75.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $55.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.57 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 31.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 771.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 670,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,155,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,597,000 after buying an additional 396,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after buying an additional 293,289 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Stories

