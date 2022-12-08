B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Raised to GBX 555

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 414 ($5.05) to GBX 555 ($6.77) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.37) to GBX 300 ($3.66) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.79) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.82) to GBX 415 ($5.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 514.38 ($6.27).

BME opened at GBX 409.90 ($5.00) on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 289 ($3.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,051.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 354.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 374.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

