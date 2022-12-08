GSK’s (GSK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.85) price target on GSK in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.99) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.44) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.26).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,492.40 ($18.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £60.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,369.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,381.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,516.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.25).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.14) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,984.88). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,286,706.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

