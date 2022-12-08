Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $24.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.66 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,880.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,763. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,293 shares of company stock valued at $123,181. 62.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

