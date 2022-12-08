Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Raised to GBX 206 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 161 ($1.96) to GBX 206 ($2.51) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on J. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 165 ($2.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.93) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 233.50 ($2.85).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.