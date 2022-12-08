MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.86.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of MEIP opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $829,000. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 653,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
