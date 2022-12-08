MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $829,000. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 653,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

