CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CSX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.