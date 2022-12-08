Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Advaxis Stock Down 12.3 %
Advaxis stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $30.56.
Advaxis Company Profile
