Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Trading Down 3.2 %

CMRE opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $18.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Costamare by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,540,000 after purchasing an additional 401,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Costamare by 7.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,558,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 99.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costamare by 48.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 428,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Costamare by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

