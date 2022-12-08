Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Costamare Trading Down 3.2 %
CMRE opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $18.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Costamare by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,540,000 after purchasing an additional 401,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Costamare by 7.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,558,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 99.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costamare by 48.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 428,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Costamare by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.
Costamare Company Profile
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costamare (CMRE)
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.