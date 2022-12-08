Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

