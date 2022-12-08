Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.00 ($2.11) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.20 ($2.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.84) to €4.00 ($4.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.47) to €3.00 ($3.16) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elior Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.