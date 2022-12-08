Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 700 by Jefferies Financial Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 700 ($8.54) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.29) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 680 ($8.29) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.05) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 609.17 ($7.43).

Glencore Stock Performance

GLEN opened at GBX 540.30 ($6.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 511.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 485.90. The stock has a market cap of £69.56 billion and a PE ratio of 557.01.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

