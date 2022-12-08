Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.75.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE LNG opened at $168.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.49. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.