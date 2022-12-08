StockNews.com Upgrades Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to Buy

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

