Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €99.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($104.21) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($103.16) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($88.42) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($85.26) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €60.54 ($63.73) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($59.21). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.26.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

