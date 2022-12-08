Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($48.42) target price on ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.05) on Monday. ZEAL Network has a 52 week low of €16.00 ($16.84) and a 52 week high of €24.40 ($25.68). The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of €20.00 and a 200-day moving average of €20.00.

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

