JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€8.50” Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.95) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($12.63) price target on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

ETR ZIL2 opened at €7.16 ($7.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.03) and a one year high of €14.12 ($14.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.66 million and a P/E ratio of 21.04.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

