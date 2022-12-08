Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €17.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.70 ($46.00) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGX opened at €26.22 ($27.60) on Monday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($86.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.22.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

