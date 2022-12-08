Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for AG.L (LON:AG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on AG.L from GBX 650 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get AG.L alerts:

AG.L Stock Performance

AG.L Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.