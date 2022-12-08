Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for AG.L (LON:AG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on AG.L from GBX 650 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
AG.L Stock Performance
AG.L Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.