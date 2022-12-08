Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($34.74) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($54.74) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZAL stock opened at €31.39 ($33.04) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.78. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

